Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 29346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Several research analysts have commented on NEPT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$117.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

In related news, Director John Morris Moretz purchased 100,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,347,744.75.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

