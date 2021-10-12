Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 104.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

