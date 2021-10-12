Naturgy Energy Group’s (GASNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux cut Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.
GASNY opened at $4.93 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.