Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,715,000 after buying an additional 337,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after buying an additional 183,914 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,366,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,540,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Umpqua by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

