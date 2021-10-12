Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,360 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BRF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BRF during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 189.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 659,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 431,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BRF by 157.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 301,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

BRFS stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

