Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 123,385 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 403,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

