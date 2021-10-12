Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after buying an additional 1,283,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 282,028 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $12,757,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,722.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 256,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.