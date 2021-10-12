Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $767.30 million, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.82. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

