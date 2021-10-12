Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 13,659 China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 58,445 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNP opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $2.4742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.54%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

