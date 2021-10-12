Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 115 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $444.00 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $301.44 and a 1 year high of $478.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.66 and a 200-day moving average of $442.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.157 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

