Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 332,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

