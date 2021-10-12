Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $1.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 143.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $224.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

