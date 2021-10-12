Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

