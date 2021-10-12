Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 7,080 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKE. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,112,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after buying an additional 889,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 399.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 49,961 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

