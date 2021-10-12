Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Mullen Group stock remained flat at $$10.69 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

