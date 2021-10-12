MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.63.

MTY Food Group stock traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$66.02. 62,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$72.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.50.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.6217221 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

