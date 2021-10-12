MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised MTY Food Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.63.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$65.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

