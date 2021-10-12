MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $62.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective (up previously from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday.

MTY Food Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

