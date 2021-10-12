Morgan Stanley (MS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MS stock opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

