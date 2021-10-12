Morgan Stanley (MS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/4/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $108.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 9/28/2021 – Morgan Stanley was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 8/13/2021 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/13/2021 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NYSE:MS opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
