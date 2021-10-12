Morgan Stanley (MS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/4/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $108.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/28/2021 – Morgan Stanley was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/13/2021 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/13/2021 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:MS opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

