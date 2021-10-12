Morgan Stanley Lowers Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNDSF. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of Hold.

BNDSF stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

