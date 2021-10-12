Morgan Stanley Cuts Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $66.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Shares of BMY opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

