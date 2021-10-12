Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $104.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,058. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.