Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $104.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.81.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,058. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
