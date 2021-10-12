Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,682 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,447,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,877,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

DFUS opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61.

