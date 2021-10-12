Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $202.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $206.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

