Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.