Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $244.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.15 and a 200-day moving average of $247.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $195.75 and a one year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

