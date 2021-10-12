MonaCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.94 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002544 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $95.61 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

