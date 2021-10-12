Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. 4,311,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,622. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -282.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Livent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Livent by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

