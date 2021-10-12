Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $448.97

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $448.97 and traded as high as $463.40. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $456.53, with a volume of 1,602 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.07 and a 200 day moving average of $448.97.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $21.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.77 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.