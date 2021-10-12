Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

MBPFF stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

