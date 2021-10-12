Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MF. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.59 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MF opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45. Missfresh has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

