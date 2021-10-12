Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36.00 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $212.18 million and $36.00 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00004781 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00057258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00119496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,113.50 or 1.00051993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.22 or 0.05870708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.