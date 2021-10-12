Mirova Has $873,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Booking were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,465.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,298.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,298.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

