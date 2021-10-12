Mirova Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mirova increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 0.9% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 54,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $205,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $169.98. 4,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average of $165.05. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

