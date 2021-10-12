Mirova Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mirova reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 104,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. 51,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,319. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

