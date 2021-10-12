Mirova Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mirova lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.11. 953,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,967,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

