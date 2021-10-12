Mirova Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mirova raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $79.72. 410,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,331,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $201.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

