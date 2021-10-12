Mirova Acquires 173,646 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mirova increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,646 shares during the quarter. Sunrun makes up about 10.4% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mirova owned 0.75% of Sunrun worth $86,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. 310,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,079. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

