Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $16.18 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,721 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day moving average is $271.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

