Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $7.53

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.75. Microvast shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1,984 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MVST. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 16.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the first quarter valued at about $652,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

