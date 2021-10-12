Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $7.53

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.75. Microvast shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1,984 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MVST. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.
Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
