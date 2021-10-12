Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.56 and last traded at $66.96. Approximately 801,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,737,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $2,547,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after buying an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.