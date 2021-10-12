Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.18 and the highest is $8.27. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $7.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $32.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.79 to $32.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $35.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.68 to $36.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $23.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,361.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,517.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,386.94. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $985.05 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

