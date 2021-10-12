Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Methode Electronics has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of MEI opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,957 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
