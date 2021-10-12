Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MEI opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,957 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

