Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

MEOH stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

