Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Methanex were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Methanex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Shares of MEOH opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

