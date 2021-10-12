Metal Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55.52 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Metal has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $218.88 million and $55.52 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00005893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00263809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00217741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

