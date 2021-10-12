Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Buys 20 Shares

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £148.60 ($194.15).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Tony Wood bought 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.55) per share, with a total value of £146.20 ($191.01).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 743 ($9.71) on Tuesday. Meggitt PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 264.81 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 771.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 580.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

