Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,647 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

MPW stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

