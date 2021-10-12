Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.39-6.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. Matson also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $6.390-$6.580 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MATX stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. Matson has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,440.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

